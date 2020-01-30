Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.