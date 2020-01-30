Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

Press coverage about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Paypal earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Paypal’s ranking:

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.