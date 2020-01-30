Paypex Reaches One Day Volume of $34,480.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Paypex has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Paypex has a market cap of $1.88 million and $34,480.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

