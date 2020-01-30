PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $25,129,894.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,558,281 shares of company stock worth $107,528,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 362.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $238,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

