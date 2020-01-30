PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 383,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

