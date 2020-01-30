PDC Energy Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.