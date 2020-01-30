Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,598. The stock has a market cap of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.