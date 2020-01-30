Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $548.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 803,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 253,125 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,672,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

