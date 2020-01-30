Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 505 at Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 568.60 ($7.48) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.68. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.