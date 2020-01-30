Peel Hunt Increases Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 2,416 ($31.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,229.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.52 million and a PE ratio of 51.96. Avon Rubber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81).

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22 shares of company stock worth $44,362.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

