Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

SQZ stock opened at GBX 121.07 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of $323.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.74.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.