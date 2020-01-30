Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSW. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 4,206 ($55.33) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,858.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,746.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

