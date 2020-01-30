Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 63,799 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Stoneridge accounts for 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 3.47% of Stoneridge worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,589 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Stoneridge’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

