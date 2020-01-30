Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.