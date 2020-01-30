Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.06% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.86. 23,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.15 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

