Pembroke Management LTD Buys 7,895 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,434,000 after acquiring an additional 201,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285,288 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.