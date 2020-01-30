Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 648,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nike by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 884,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,603 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Nike stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.