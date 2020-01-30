Pembroke Management LTD Buys Shares of 29,400 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $17.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.88. 198,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,987. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

