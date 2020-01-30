Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.31% of Euronet Worldwide worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 355,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,947,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after buying an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.80 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

