Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.21% of Amedisys worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 2,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.94. 9,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.40 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

