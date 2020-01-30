Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stock Position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,478 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 2.16% of International Money Express worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 2,942.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 958,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 6,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $417.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.36. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

