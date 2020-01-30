Pembroke Management LTD Has $11.55 Million Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 277.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Avalara worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

