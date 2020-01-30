Pembroke Management LTD Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

CRL stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $156.92. 12,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,228. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $118.65 and a 12 month high of $161.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

