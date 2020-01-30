Pembroke Management LTD Has $19.90 Million Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up approximately 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.34% of Globus Medical worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 in the last 90 days. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,372. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.