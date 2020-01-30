Pembroke Management LTD Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Imax comprises approximately 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.77% of Imax worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 434,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

