Pembroke Management LTD Has $30.85 Million Stock Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.66% of Descartes Systems Group worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

