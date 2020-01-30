Pembroke Management LTD Has $8.03 Million Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,220 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.16% of RealPage worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,949,168.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 38,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,975. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

