Pembroke Management LTD Invests $24.90 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,903,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after purchasing an additional 79,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.46. 3,379,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

