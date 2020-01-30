Pembroke Management LTD Invests $8.35 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 227,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,961. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.