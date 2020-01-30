Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 4.78% of Franklin Covey worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,583. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $444.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

