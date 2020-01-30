Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,681 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.88% of Kornit Digital worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 572,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 124,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,293. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.