Pembroke Management LTD Makes New Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 139.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIF. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TIF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 206,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

