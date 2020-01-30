Pembroke Management LTD Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.52. 56,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

