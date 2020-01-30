Pembroke Management LTD Purchases Shares of 5,243,300 DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,000. DIRTT Environmental comprises approximately 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 6.05% of DIRTT Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRTT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,514,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Also, Director John Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,338 shares of company stock worth $153,645.

Shares of DRTT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17. DIRTT Environmental has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.