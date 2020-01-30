Pembroke Management LTD Raises Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Albany International accounts for about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.92% of Albany International worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albany International by 2,065.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 254,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,984. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

