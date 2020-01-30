Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Tucows makes up approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 3.04% of Tucows worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $652.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

