Pembroke Management LTD Sells 116,305 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,305 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.75% of Upland Software worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 11,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

