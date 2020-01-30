Pembroke Management LTD Sells 13,140 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,341,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $33,393.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,509,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,683,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,154 shares of company stock worth $44,535,606 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.50. 295,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

