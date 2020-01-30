Pembroke Management LTD Sells 176,196 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,196 shares during the quarter. BRP accounts for 3.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.85% of BRP worth $44,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. BRP Inc has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

