Pembroke Management LTD Sells 49,599 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,599 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems comprises 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 4.65% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 32,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

