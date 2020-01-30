Pembroke Management LTD Sells 6,618 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.95% of Collectors Universe worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

