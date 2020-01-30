Pembroke Management LTD Takes $7.81 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.52% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,002 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3,066.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 13,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,138. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

