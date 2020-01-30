Pembroke Management LTD Takes $9.75 Million Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.39% of Dorman Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,024. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

