Pembroke Management LTD Trims Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,845 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.41% of Encore Capital Group worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after buying an additional 229,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 341,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,656. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.