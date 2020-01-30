Penn National Gaming (PENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PENN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

