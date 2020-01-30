PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

