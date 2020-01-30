Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

GOOGL stock traded down $14.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,442.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,398.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

