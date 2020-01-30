Penta Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,169.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $52,169.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

