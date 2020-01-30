Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Posts Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Shares of PFBX remained flat at $$10.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

