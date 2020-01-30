Pesetacoin (PTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $198,083.00 and $5.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00713637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,371,154 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

